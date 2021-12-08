Three chased down after toy gun heist

Three suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon following a robbery with a toy gun in Greenbushes.

According to a report by police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg on Wednesday, at about 4pm on Tuesday one of the suspects entered a shop on Old Cape Road and pretended to be a customer.

He made a purchase and left, but returned with two other men.

The shop owner and customers were threatened with firearms and ordered to lie on the floor, Janse van Rensburg said.

“The suspects took various items from the shop and locked the complainant and customers inside the shop before fleeing in a blue Toyota LDV.”

The shop owner alerted a child who was near the shop and the child flagged down a patrolling police vehicle from Thornhill.

According to Janse van Rensburg, the officers immediately requested assistance from SAPS Kabega Park as they patrolled the area for the suspects.

After spotting the vehicle, a high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle was forced to stop in Cape Road near Mission Road.

The suspects jumped out and fled in different directions but were soon apprehended.

Three men aged between 21 and 32 years were arrested and detained on charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

They are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week.

Police recovered all the stolen goods including electronics, baby-care products, cash, groceries and two cellphones valued at about R18,000.

The blue Toyota LDV was also impounded for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said a toy gun had been used in the robbery.

HeraldLIVE