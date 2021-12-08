SAPS Kabega Park lists interim contact numbers

Gqeberha residents have been advised to take note of the direct telephone lines of SAPS Kabega Park as the switchboard is no longer working.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu on Wednesday confirmed the following numbers may be used in the interim until the switchboard is repaired:

Station Commander — 041-397-6816

Community Service Centre — 041-397-6801/02

Visible Policing Commander — 041-397-6803

Detective Services — 041-397-6838/33/39

Detective Services Commander — 041-397-6835

Firearm Applications — 041-397-6848/46/45/41

Security Clearance Certificates — 041-397-6827

Collision, OAR or Attorney inquiries — 041-397-6865/17

“The public is urged to take note of the above numbers and to contact the relevant departments as and when needed.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience,” Naidu said.