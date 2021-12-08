News

SAPS Kabega Park lists interim contact numbers

By Herald Reporter - 08 December 2021
Kabega Park Police Station has listed interim contact numbers
WHERE TO CALL: Kabega Park Police Station has listed interim contact numbers
Image: 123RF/SCANRAIL

Gqeberha residents have been advised to take note of the direct telephone lines of SAPS Kabega Park as the switchboard is no longer working.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu on Wednesday confirmed the following numbers may be used in the interim until the switchboard is repaired:

Station Commander — 041-397-6816

Community Service Centre — 041-397-6801/02

Visible Policing Commander — 041-397-6803

Detective Services — 041-397-6838/33/39

Detective Services Commander — 041-397-6835

Firearm Applications — 041-397-6848/46/45/41

Security Clearance Certificates — 041-397-6827

Collision, OAR or Attorney inquiries — 041-397-6865/17

“The public is urged to take note of the above numbers and to contact the relevant departments as and when needed.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience,” Naidu said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament

Most Read