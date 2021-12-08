SA passes grim Covid-19 milestone as 90,000 official deaths are recorded

There were also 13,147 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past day, taking the total number of cases since March 2020 to 3,051,222.

Of the new cases, Gauteng again recorded the most (8,445). There was a big jump in the number of new cases in KwaZulu-Natal, with 1,396 recorded on Tuesday. The Western Cape recorded 805 new infections. The Eastern Cape had the fewest new cases, with 390.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 24.9%.

TimesLIVE