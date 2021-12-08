News

POLL | Have you done your Christmas shopping yet?

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
08 December 2021
Christmas Day is around the corner. Have you got wrapping yet?
Image: 123RF/Roman Kosolapov

It is just more than two weeks until Christmas Day, and stores are starting to get busy with shoppers rushing to buy Christmas presents.

After the shopping holiday of Black Friday, retailers are moving into high gear to attract customers looking to buy something special for their loved ones.

While the same crew who have already put up their Christmas tree are likely finished wrapping gifts for under the tree, others are waiting for their December pay cheque or other financial assistance before rushing to the shops.

On social media a few said they had plans to go shopping but have not been out of the house yet, while some said they plan to procrastinate until Christmas Eve to go get something.

