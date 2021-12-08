Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalisations set to rise: WHO

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

In its weekly epidemiological report, the WHO said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

“Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for the Delta variant, it is expected that hospitalisations will increase if more people become infected and there will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths.”