Number of new Covid-19 cases climbs towards 20,000 in 24 hours: NICD
There were 19,842 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, as the fourth wave of infection continues to take hold.
There were also 36 deaths and 384 hospital admissions recorded in the same period, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
This means that there have been 3,071,064 recorded cases and 90,038 fatalities to date, and there are now 4,252 people admitted to hospital for coronavirus complications.
According to the NICD, the majority of the new cases were in Gauteng (11,703), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,989) and the Western Cape (1,899).
Every province except the Northern Cape (135) recorded more than 500 infections in the past day.
