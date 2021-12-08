News

Number of new Covid-19 cases climbs towards 20,000 in 24 hours: NICD

According to the NICD, the majority of the new cases were in Gauteng (11,703), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,989) and the Western Cape (1,899).

By TimesLIVE - 08 December 2021
According to the NICD, most of the new cases were in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Stock photo.
According to the NICD, most of the new cases were in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 19,842 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, as the fourth wave of infection continues to take hold.

There were also 36 deaths and 384 hospital admissions recorded in the same period, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This means that there have been 3,071,064 recorded cases and 90,038 fatalities to date, and there are now 4,252 people admitted to hospital for coronavirus complications.

According to the NICD, the majority of the new cases were in Gauteng (11,703), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,989) and the Western Cape (1,899).

Every province except the Northern Cape (135) recorded more than 500 infections in the past day.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament

Most Read