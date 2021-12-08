'Many men afraid to report abuse for fear of being ridiculed': seasoned detective
Durban family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations (FCS) Warrant Officer Nervarge “Nivi” Lutchminarain is the first detective in SA to put a female rapist behind bars.
The 28-year-old woman was found guilty in 2008 of raping her 14-year-old nephew on numerous occasions. She was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 15 years.
Lutchminarain, speaking as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, said a lot of men and boys were embarrassed to speak up or report abuse for fear of being laughed at.
“There are many men who are emotionally, physically and verbally abused daily by women but are afraid to speak about their experience because their own communities and peers make a mockery of them. Men and boys also need support, they are also human, it's time society supports and stands up against men abuse,” he said.
He has worked on several cases where men refused to open cases against their partners or other females who abused or violated them, simply because they felt embarrassed.
“Men need to man up and speak out against abuse. Because these men cannot show the power in their relationships, they tend to commit other violent crimes or at times they turn on their perpetrators,” said Lutchminarain.
In March Lutchminarain became the first detective in SA to have a parent, guardian or caregiver convicted of human trafficking. He was instrumental in the handing down of nine life sentences to a Verulam stepfather who had been using his nine-year-old to create child pornography. The child was repeatedly raped and forced to perform sexual acts.
Born and bred in Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, Lutchminarain has 28 years’ service, having joined the SAPS in 1993.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said in 2002 Lutchminarain was handpicked to join the then child protection unit.
Mathe said the FCS comprises 176 units nationwide and nine serial and electronic crime FCS investigation units based at provincial offices.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.