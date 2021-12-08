Here’s why the EFF rejected the land expropriation without compensation bill

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party rejected the constitutional amendment bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation because it would set back black people’s struggle for land repossession.

On Tuesday, the ANC failed to get the bill passed into law after it was rejected by the National Assembly.

This after political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

The bill would have resulted in the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Malema, whose party initiated the bill in 2018 but voted against it, said the current version was watered down and was not about transferring land to black people.

“The bill that this house is asked to approve today will take black people’s struggle for land repossession many steps back,” said Malema.