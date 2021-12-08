George to apply for R750m in flood relief funding

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Relief funding of R750m has been requested by the George municipality following the devastating floods which left 800 impoverished families in a desperate situation.



Two weeks ago, 148mm of rain forced the temporary closure of clinics, schools, businesses and even George’s public bus system as streets were flooded and water found its way through many doorways, windows and cracks. ..