Fraudster attorney AWOL before sentencing
Detectives arrest Anne Swanepoel at home and take her to court
Dazed, confused and struggling to walk after disappearing with the money she had been given to buy buns and polony, disgraced attorney Anne Swanepoel could barely keep her eyes open in the dock where she was meant to be sentenced for fraud on Tuesday.
And while she initially tried to duck out on her appearance in Gqeberha’s commercial crimes court, detectives wasted no time in showing up at her home where they arrested her and hauled her back before the magistrate...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.