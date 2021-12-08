Fraudster attorney AWOL before sentencing

Detectives arrest Anne Swanepoel at home and take her to court

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Dazed, confused and struggling to walk after disappearing with the money she had been given to buy buns and polony, disgraced attorney Anne Swanepoel could barely keep her eyes open in the dock where she was meant to be sentenced for fraud on Tuesday.



And while she initially tried to duck out on her appearance in Gqeberha’s commercial crimes court, detectives wasted no time in showing up at her home where they arrested her and hauled her back before the magistrate...