Court date set for 11 men accused of raping 14-year-old

Court reporter



Eleven men charged with the rape and murder of 14-year-old Patronicia “Mandy” Jordaan are expected to appear in the Gqeberha Regional Court in February where their case will be transferred to the city’s high court.



The men, aged between 20 and 38, are not being named, as they have not yet pleaded to the charges...