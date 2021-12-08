Book revealing ‘integral part of our history’ donated to schools across SA

Thousands of copies of a book revealing the power struggles and secret talks that led to formal negotiations between the ANC and the apartheid government have been donated to high schools in SA.

The publisher, Penguin Random House SA, through sponsorships, has donated 7,000 copies of the book Breakthrough which was published in September.

“Breakthrough is an accessible and authoritative account of the power struggles and secret talks that led to the formal negotiations between the ANC and the National Party government. It is written by Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan, two ANC veterans who were close to these events,” the publisher said.

“Because the book [covers] an integral part of our history, the authors approached potential sponsors to make it available to a high school audience. Through their generous sponsorship, and with the approval of the national and provincial education departments, every high school in SA was sent a copy of the book to be placed in their school library so pupils, teachers and staff can access it.”

Maharaj and Jordan were close to events around the historic negotiations.

“The authors would like to thank the following sponsors who made this donation possible: Sivi Moodley of Macrocomm, Loganathan Naidoo of the Capital Hospital Group, Vikash and Anju Narsai from VNA Consulting, Abdool Karim (AK) Khan of Merit Clothing and Suresh Naidoo of Accensis.”

TimesLIVE