Bethelsdorp mom and two children missing since Sunday

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Gqeberha police are appealing to anyone who might know the whereabouts of a Bethelsdorp woman and her two children, who have been missing since the weekend, to contact them.



Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Nomathamsanqa Ntentema, 34, and her children, aged three and five, were last seen on Sunday...