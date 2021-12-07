Widespread showers bring some relief to province

Dust bowls have been restored to water-filled dams as farmers in the Eastern Cape’s Karoo region were blessed with sporadic rainfall in recent weeks.

And while some areas will take time to recover from a seven-year period of below-average rainfall, many say the rain has given them hope for the future.

Weather stations across the Eastern Cape reported good rainfall over the weekend.

While the SA Weather Service is still warning against severe thunderstorms over the western half of the province, it is careful not to give false hope to those expecting massive inflows into Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams.

Further afield, the George municipality encouraged residents to stay at home as heavy rain caused dangerous road conditions in and around the Garden Route town on Monday.

Over the past three days, official rain measuring stations across Gqeberha recorded totals ranging from 10mm to 25mm in places, while Addo measured more than 50mm on Sunday alone.

The most encouraging figures came from Joubertina and Kareedouw, two of the metro’s most important catchment areas, with 20mm and 15mm, respectively, recorded over the past two days.

Weather service spokesperson Garth Sampson said the catchment areas showed promise of decent showers, but residents would have to wait to see how much actually reached the dams in the days to come.

“Anything in the catchment at this stage will assist us in getting closer to April when new augmentation projects of the water supply come online,” Sampson said.

The latest dam levels showed the Bay’s main supply system totalling 14.82% of its normal capacity.

Kouga was standing at 11.46%, Churchill 16.59%, Impofu 16.06% and Groendal 18.89%.

Meanwhile, good rain has been reported in the Eastern Cape interior, with farmers in the drought-stricken Karoo region receiving much-needed showers.

Several farms around Jansenville recorded about 40mm over the weekend, while nearby Klipplaat saw more than 20mm in places.

Some farmers near Steytlerville reported only 12mm, but said it was a welcome supplement to similar figures recorded over the past few weeks.

Erekroon farm, near Jansenville, has received more than 140mm of rain since the end of October, and farmer Marx Strydom said this past weekend alone brought more than 40mm.

“We have truly been blessed,” Strydom said.

“We have a steady flow of water to our dams and our veld is green.

“Full recovery will still take time, but we are grateful.”

Sarel Hayward, from the Veerenkraal farm near Steytlerville, said their figures were less impressive, but light rain on a regular basis had seen the natural vegetation and grazing for small stock make a slow return.

“A few weeks ago, it was all grey.

“Now the ground is covered in green and we even have some flowers in places,” Hayward said.

Further west, heavy rain forced the municipality to close several roads, while public transport was also brought to a halt.

About 48mm of rain was recorded in George by midday on Monday, with more rain expected during the week.

“Heavy rainfall on Monday morning resulted in a number of roads in George being under water,” the municipality said in a statement.

Just two weeks ago, more than 100mm of rain forced the temporary closure of clinics, schools and businesses as streets were flooded, and water found its way through doorways, windows and cracks.

The homes of at least 800 families were flooded.

The municipality organised shelter at the De Jager Sport complex to accommodate those in need.

