Western Cape e-hailing operators under siege from extortionists

Western Cape transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to speed up the prosecution of minibus taxi operators charged with extortion.

On Tuesday, Mitchell said his department has been inundated with complaints from e-hailing operators. He said minibus taxi operators allegedly went as far as impounding e-hailing operators’ vehicles.

“My department has been inundated with complaints from e-hailing operators and private victims of extortion who have been harassed by minibus taxi operators and have had their vehicles impounded when they operate in certain communities and at some shopping malls,” said Mitchell.

“I have recently engaged the e-hailing and minibus taxi industry leadership and asked that they condemn these criminal acts by their members.

“These acts are criminal and I will use all legal avenues available to me to bring these actions to an end. When people linked to the taxi industry are involved in criminal acts such as extortion, intimidation and murder, my department plays a clear supporting role to the SA Police Service and the NPA, whose mandate it is to ensure that the rule of law is applied.”