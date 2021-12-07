Residents band together after couple lose house in blaze

Neighbours rush to douse flames and provide two with necessities after Newton Park fire

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Whether they carried buckets to douse the flames, offered accommodation or donated toiletries, Newton Park residents banded together after a couple in the area lost their home, and everything in it, in a devastating fire on Monday night.



Within minutes of noticing the fire, neighbours fought side by side to try to control the flames, and hours later donations came in to help get Chris van der Watt, 68, and Ellen Minnie, 52, back on their feet...