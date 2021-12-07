Residents band together after couple lose house in blaze
Neighbours rush to douse flames and provide two with necessities after Newton Park fire
Whether they carried buckets to douse the flames, offered accommodation or donated toiletries, Newton Park residents banded together after a couple in the area lost their home, and everything in it, in a devastating fire on Monday night.
Within minutes of noticing the fire, neighbours fought side by side to try to control the flames, and hours later donations came in to help get Chris van der Watt, 68, and Ellen Minnie, 52, back on their feet...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.