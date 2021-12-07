Ramaphosa follows in Madiba’s footsteps as he is given honorary doctorate in Senegal

It was in 1992 that the late former president Nelson Mandela had an honorary doctorate conferred on him by the University Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal.

Almost 30 years later, President Cyril Ramaphosa received the same honour on Monday evening at the same university, something he says “is the greatest honour”.

“I have over the years in my career been handed a number of honorary doctorates and I can say with the utmost conviction, that this one from the Cheikh Anta Diop University gives me the greatest treasure of all,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the university shortly after being honoured.

He told the audience that his visit comes at the end of successful state visits to Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana where deliberations included how West African countries can work together to build a better continent.