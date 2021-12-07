One person dead and another in hospital after truck head-on collision on N2

Motorists have been advised to avoid the N2 between Gqeberha and East London after a fatal head-on collision on the N2 involving two trucks on Tuesday morning .

One truck driver died while the other was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The accident occurred under the Makhanda, George Street turn off.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said the road is completely blocked and motorists are advised to use the R72 as an alternative route.

“The road remains closed to traffic as rescue and recovery personnel are still recovering the wreckage as well as the full load of pineapples that was being carried by one of these trucks,” Binqose said.

HeraldLIVE