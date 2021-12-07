Omotoso prosecutor dumped but trial goes on
State advocate removed for being ‘remiss in his duties’, but no mistrial granted
A judge has blasted the conduct of the lead prosecutor in the prolonged human trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso, finding advocate Nceba Ntelwa’s conduct remiss.
After giving him a tongue-lashing for allegedly conspiring with witnesses to lie under oath, judge Irma Schoeman removed Ntelwa from the case...
