Omotoso prosecutor dumped but trial goes on

State advocate removed for being ‘remiss in his duties’, but no mistrial granted

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A judge has blasted the conduct of the lead prosecutor in the prolonged human trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso, finding advocate Nceba Ntelwa’s conduct remiss.



After giving him a tongue-lashing for allegedly conspiring with witnesses to lie under oath, judge Irma Schoeman removed Ntelwa from the case...