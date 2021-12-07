NSRI opens auxiliary station at Noordhoek

The National Sea Rescue Institute has launched a new auxiliary base at Noordhoek to allow it to get to Gqeberha Wild Side emergencies and incidents further west along the coast quicker.

NSRI regional representative Ian Gray said on Tuesday the coastline between Gqeberha and Jeffreys Bay was a busy area.

“It is a multifunctional area used by bathers, fishermen and ski boaters.

“Lately, the NSRI has been responding to a lot of emergencies on the Wild Side and it was fitting for us to have an auxiliary base that could service this area,” Gray said.

“The new base is at the Noordhoek Ski Boat Club, and it has been officially opened and blessed by NSRI Station 6, Gqeberha.

“The Gqeberha-based crew will now be able to respond directly to Noordhoek, launch the boat from there and be on the scene as soon as possible.

“As we all know, when a rescue attempt is under way, time is of the essence.”

Gray said the institute was indebted to the Noordhoek Ski Boat Club for its support.

“The NSRI could not have established this new base without the help of the skiboat club whose members have contributed so generously to this project.

“Ultimately, this was a community initiative for the peace of mind of all those who enjoy the waters on the Wild Side.”

NSRI 6 station commander Justin Erasmus said the Noordhoek auxiliary base had cost about R25,0000 to establish, and support in the form of funding or materials had also come from the Noordhoek Diving Club and businesses around Nelson Mandela Bay.

“It was sponsored by donations from the public and opened officially on November 13.”

He said all NSRI 6 crew members lived in Gqeberha.

“So when there’s an emergency on the Wild Side or further west, we activate our crew members who live in Summerstrand and Mount Pleasant, because they are able to get to Noordhoek the quickest.

“We have our 5.5m rigid inflatable vessel Eddie Beaumont II with a tractor on site so they just need to get themselves there.”

He said NSRI 6 was among the institute’s top four busiest stations in SA and his crew had dealt with 43 incidents so far in 2021..

“Incidents include evacuating patients from ships in Algoa Bay and attending to capsized boats, drownings and swimmers who have been washed out on rip currents.

“We also regularly deal with whale disentanglements and ferry stranded marine animals back out to sea.

“Most of the incidents are still on the east side of the [Gqeberha] harbour, in which case we deploy from our base there, but if they are to the west then Noordhoek gives us a quicker option.”

HeraldLIVE