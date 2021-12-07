Legal dispute over new Zulu king put on hold

The legal dispute over who will succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as monarch of the Zulu nation will only be argued next year.

Two matters were set down for hearing in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday, but in a communique to the lawyers, acting KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo said the judge who was supposed to preside had fallen ill.

Madondo did not name the judge.

The two matters are related and have been consolidated and will be heard on January 11 and 12.

In one, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, first wife of the late king, is seeking to have her civil union declared in community of property and the only lawful union. She said this entitles her to half of the late king’s estate and he was precluded from entering into other traditional marriages.

Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are challenging the authenticity of the late king’s will, claiming his signature on the document is a forgery and that he did not wish Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the eldest son of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to take over the throne.