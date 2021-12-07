Jeffreys Bay nightclub killers jailed for 20 years
Disappointed father of Jonathan Hayward feels the pair deserved life in prison
Labelling their actions brutal and abhorrent, the Gqeberha high court sentenced two men to 20 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Jeffreys Bay resident Jonathan Zane Hayward.
And while some justice has been done, the family of Hayward expressed disappointment, saying they had hoped to see the men put away for life...
