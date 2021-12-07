How a Facebook picture helped Mpumalanga police solve a 20-year-old abduction cold case

“He was on Facebook and on the ‘people you may know’ option. He saw a woman who looked a lot like his mother. He showed the picture to his grandmother and said, ‘Does this girl not look like mom?’ The grandmother sent him to his mother to show her the picture and, for the first time, the mother revealed to her that she had lost a child 20 years ago,” said Mohlala.

Armed with the picture they had taken off Facebook, the mother headed to the police station where she had opened the case 20 years ago and police quickly traced the woman from Facebook.

She was taken for DNA testing and the results which came out days later and proved that this was the child who was snatched from her hours after she had given birth at the Ermelo Provincial Hospital on March 23 2001.

Mohlala explained that the now 36-year-old woman was just 16 when her baby was stolen. Her baby was less than a day old.

“As they were on their way home to Breyten in the company of the baby's aunt, they met a woman who offered to assist by holding the baby as her mom was experiencing pain and dizziness while the aunt visited a shop nearby,” said Mohlala.

“After a little while, the woman took the baby, promised to return and went in the direction of the aunt. The aunt returned but the woman never did.”