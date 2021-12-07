Eastern Cape designer makes his mark in mohair

East London-born Lukhanyo Mdingi wins praise — and cool cash — for his collection in Paris

Premium By Gillian McAinsh -

Eastern Cape fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi has made his mark in Paris — using mohair.



The SA product shone on one of the fashion capitals of the world recently when young designers Mdingi and ERRE presented their innovative collections...