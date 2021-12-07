Business jumps in to breathe new life into Nelson Mandela Bay school

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A major restoration has started at one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s worst schools, with pupils set to return from the holidays to new classrooms, a fully stocked library and new windows, doors, a kitchen and toilets.



A Bay business had adopted the damaged Aaron Gqadu Primary School in Kwazakhele and put out a challenge to those in the construction industry to do the same for other schools that have fallen into disrepair...