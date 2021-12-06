News

Victims who died in EC bus crash en route to netball champs named

Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
06 December 2021
Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa has paid his condolences to the deceased.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Officials have released the names of the four people who died in a horrific bus crash on their way to the SPAR Women’s Netball Championships in Cape Town on Sunday.

Busisiwe Jemsana-Mantashe, spokesperson for sports MEC in the Eastern Cape Fezeka Nkomonye, on Monday named the deceased as Nocamagu Mbunyiswa, Phelo Charles, Thabisile Maxikixa and Indiphile Mfengu.

Coach Mbunyiswa and players Charles, Maxikixa and Mfengu died on Sunday when the bus they were travelling in to Cape Town overturned near Aberdeen.

The bus was carrying U21 and senior team players of the OR Tambo district to the tournament that began at Hoërskool DF Malan in Bellville on Monday where players lit candles in their memory during an emotional opening ceremony.

Among those who paid their respects were Netball Proteas players who are in camp in Stellenbosch to prepare for the Quad Series against hosts England, Australia and New Zealand in January.

Jemsana-Mantashe said deputy mMinister of sport Nocawe Mafu and MEC Nkomonye will visit the bereaved families on Wednesday.

“This has been a depressing period for the people of Eastern Cape and the country at large. The deputy mMinister and MEC will be visiting the families on Wednesday to offer condolences and see if there is a need for further intervention,” said Jemsana-Mantashe.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa also sent his condolences.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the tragic death of these athletes is indeed a serious blow to the nation and to netball, which is a fast-growing sport.

“These athletes were destined to participate in one of the tournaments that were meant to select future stars ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult period.”

Mafu was devastated by the news.

“It is tragic that we had to lose our future champions in this fashion. My sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

Day One Results

Spar National Women’s Championships

Senior

Waterberg 40 – 57 Royal Bafokeng

Cape Winelands 64 – 58 Johannesburg

Ethekwini 28 - 44 Cape Town

Zululand 53 – 21 ILembe

Chris Hani 13 – 64 Umgungundlovu

Sarah Baartman 31- 50 Bojanala

Nkangala 26 – 61 Dr KK

Amathole 29 – 66 Lejweleputswa

Capricorn 47 – 27 Enhlanzeni

Xhariep 23 – 29 Joe Gqabe

uMzinyathi 15 – 65 Thabo Mofutsanyana

U21 Results

Alfred Nazo 65 – 28 Chris Hani

Lejweleputswa 20 – 32 Ekurhuleni

Nelson Mandela Bay 35 – 45 Johannesburg A

UGU 43 – 25 Joe Gqabi

Johannesburg B 30 – 36 Harry Gwala

Cape Town B 28 – 59 King Cetshwayo

Ethekwini A 31 – 55 Tshwane

Buffalo City 41 – 22 Sarah Baartman  

