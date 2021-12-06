Social worker to intervene in Terblanche bail bid

Magistrate orders inquiry into care and wellbeing of couple’s young son

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



With his mother murdered and his father behind bars for allegedly having her killed, a Gqeberha magistrate expressed grave concern for the wellbeing of Arnold and Vicki Terblanche’s young son.



Argument around the needs of the 12-year-old child were thrown back and forth during the continuation of Terblanche’s bail application in the city’s magistrate’s court on Monday...