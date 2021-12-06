President Ramaphosa expects report back on vaccine mandates soon

During his recent address to the nation following the discovery of the Omicron variant, Ramaphosa announced he had appointed a task to undertake a broad consultative process on making vaccine mandatory.

Asked about the task team, on Sunday afternoon Ramaphosa said the process may be slowed by the intensity of consultations and talking to sectors of society.

Ramaphosa said he was “willing to engage with some of those constituencies”.

“We live in a country where people have strong views, for and against, and my task as a leader is to nudge everyone in the same direction.

“Through the dialogue I said we should have, hopefully we can get everyone to move in a direction where we will all be aware about the dangers of not being vaccinated.

“Vaccination is still our strongest weapon against Covid-19 and I believe we should give our people a chance so they can see the dangers of not being vaccinated.”

Reflecting on his visit to Ghana, which was part of his four-nation tour to West Africa, he said “it had been most successful.”

“The engagements between ourselves as presidents and our delegations were outstanding. They were not the usual stale type of state discussions.

“There was a lot of discussion, innovation, new ideas that came to the fore and we have been able to consolidate our relationship.

“We gave meaning and life to the by-nation commission (BNC). When we meet in two years’ time again I think we will able to take the relationship to another level.

“The cherry on top was getting the business council to be a substructure of the BNC. Every time we meet we will have business not just being an appendage but a part of the discussion. They will be able to raise issues of concern, like issues about a conducive climate to do business.

“As [Ghana’s] President Nana Akufo-Addo said, we must set the policy framework so they can conduct business. Government should not be in the business of business.”

Ramaphosa said businesses should be left to “do business, make profits and pay taxes. We must create the climate.”