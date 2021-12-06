PODCAST | SA’s Bonnie and Clyde: coldblooded serial killers

For 16 days in 1983, SA watched with horror and morbid curiosity as a Bonnie and Clyde-like scenario played out in our country.

Charmaine Phillips, 19, and her much older lover, Pieter Grundlingh, were on the run after coldbloodedly murdering four men.

To crown it all, they were not alone. Along for the ride was another unwitting participant: their six-month-old baby boy.

In episode 65 of True Crime SA, we delve into the history of this killing-spree couple, the death sentence handed down to one, and the execution-day confession letter that would change everything decades later.

Listen to the story here: