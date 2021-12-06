Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 'good spirits' after testing positive for Covid-19, again

Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

Family of the IFP president emeritus confirmed the news on Monday. Buthelezi's first bout with the virus was in August 2020.

“He remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits,” family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said.

“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double-vaccinated and will be monitored by a capable team.”