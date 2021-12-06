Life sentence for man who beat toddler to death
The only sentence fitting for a man capable of beating a two-year-old child to death is one of life behind bars.
This was the finding of a Gqeberha high court judge as the final gavel came down on 27-year-old Duwayne Krige, who had admitted to killing a boy he thought was his own son...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.