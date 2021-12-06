JUST IN | Judge rejects Timothy Omotoso mistrial bid

The application to have the rape and human trafficking trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso ruled a mistrial has been dismissed.



Passing down judgment on Monday, Gqeberha high court judge Irma Schoeman said while there had been irregularities found in the manner lead prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa had conducted himself, this was not enough to order a mistrial...