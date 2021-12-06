TNPA appoints Rajesh Dana to take helm in busy Cape Town port
Gqeberha harbour manager sets new course
Long-time Port Elizabeth port manager Rajesh Dana is set to take the helm at the busy Cape Town Harbour as part of the Transnet National Ports Authority’s new operational changes strategy.
He said on Friday that after 10 years as a port manager in Gqeberha he was looking forward to expanding his horizons...
