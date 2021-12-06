Caution urged as George receives another downpour

The George municipality has encouraged residents to stay at home and off the slippery roads, where possible, after more heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

Several roads in the Garden Route town were closed and the public transport system brought to a halt.

About 48mm of rain was recorded in George by noon, with more rain expected during the course of the week.

“Heavy rainfall this [Monday] morning has resulted in a number of roads in George being under water,” the municipality said in a statement.

Just two weeks ago, more than 100mm of rain forced the temporary closure of clinics, schools and businesses as streets were flooded, and water found its way through doorways, windows and cracks.

At least 800 impoverished families had their homes flooded.

Meanwhile, motorists were on Monday urged to drive slowly and proceed with caution at the Outeniqua Pass as it was very wet and slippery.

“Water [is] pouring down the mountains and there are some rocks on the road surface.

“Provincial Traffic Services will direct traffic,” the statement said.

Closed roads include:

Wellington Street — only one lane open for traffic;

Saasveld Road — tree down from Wilderness side, road closed until fire brigade can remove tree;

Stag Drive, Dellville Park — under water;

CJ Langenhoven Road — sections under water;

Camphersdrift Street — sections under water; and

Bougainvillea Street — section under water.

Meanwhile, a hail storm left a trail of destruction in Oudtshoorn on Sunday, leaving Meiringspoort and the Swartberg Pass closed.

The municipality organised shelter at the De Jager Sport complex to accommodate those in need.

HeraldLIVE