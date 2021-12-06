Cape Recife Lighthouse property pillaged

Historic site targeted by thieves and vandals, but Transnet says incoming tourism tenant will improve security

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Vandals have stripped and trashed parts of Gqeberha’s historic Cape Recife Lighthouse property — a situation aggravated by the absence of permanent municipal guards in the nature reserve.



The flashing beacon light, designed to warn boats about Thunderbolt Reef, has also failed on at least one occasion...