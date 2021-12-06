Cape Recife Lighthouse property pillaged
Historic site targeted by thieves and vandals, but Transnet says incoming tourism tenant will improve security
Vandals have stripped and trashed parts of Gqeberha’s historic Cape Recife Lighthouse property — a situation aggravated by the absence of permanent municipal guards in the nature reserve.
The flashing beacon light, designed to warn boats about Thunderbolt Reef, has also failed on at least one occasion...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.