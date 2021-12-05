‘Shorty’ crowned king of the flyweights

Thirty-second demolition job lands Kwazakhele star in pound seats

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



It took Luthando “Shorty” Biko less than 30 seconds to land the devastating right hand that secured his position as the best flyweight MMA fighter in Africa.



And though the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) boss talked about arranging a possible rematch, the Kwazakhele star said he was looking forward to putting up his feet for the rest of the year and spending quality time with his family...