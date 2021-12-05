Shell gets it in the neck from Bay residents

Hundreds join protest at Hobie Beach, telling petroleum companies to ditch seismic survey plans

By Guy Rogers -

Several hundred people gathered at Hobie Beach on Nelson Mandela Bay’s beachfront on Sunday morning to protest against offshore seismic surveys and to tell Shell to “frack off” from the Wild Coast where it has begun this controversial exploration work.



Pro Dive co-owner Michelle van Aardt said while there was understandable concern about the sensitive Wild Coast, seismic surveys were unacceptable anywhere in the ocean...