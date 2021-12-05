Ramaphosa calls for calm amid rising Covid-19 infections

Do not panic. This was the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night in the face of increasing Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

“I have been in touch with the minister of health about the virus and he said yes, it [the Omicron variant] is more transmissible, it seems, than others. However, he says our hospital admissions are not increasing at an alarming rate, meaning that whilst people may be testing positive, they are not in large numbers being admitted into hospitals.

“It is for that reason that I did say that we should not panic because it is possible, and tests and research still needs to be done and although Omicron spreads, it does not seem to be resulting in greater number of admissions in hospitals and we should take heart in that,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was speaking during a press briefing shortly after reaching bilateral agreements and signing memoranda of understanding with his Ghanaian counterpart President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in Accra.

Both presidents talked tough on the bans imposed against African countries, saying they were “discriminatory.”

Ramaphosa said the new variant is going to be found all over the world and “we needed to learn to live with the virus. This virus continues to mutate, it started off as a first variant, went to second and third and going into the fourth and we might have right up to the 10th because it is a variant and it mutates.”