Stop shooting for sake of children's future, Cape Town community begs gangs

A distressed Cape Town community is appealing to warring gangs for a ceasefire after three children were shot and injured on their way to school on Friday.

The Elsies River community policing forum joined religious groups in calling for peace and an end to the gang wars ravaging the community.

In a statement, the forum said three “children we shot and injured in Avonwood while on their way to school”.

“Classes at the Inspire Youth Academy had to be suspended because of ongoing gang violence and almost daily shooting in De Range,” the statement said.