SA women’s life expectancy likely to drop further in 2021 due to Covid-19: Study

SA women's life expectancy dropped by a year in 2020 and is likely to fall further in 2021 because of Covid-19.

This is according to a new article in the SA Medical Journal by experts from the University of Cape Town and the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) who examined the impact of the pandemic on mortality in 2020.

The article also took into account the interventions to manage mortality in different countries.

The SAMRC's rapid mortality surveillance system, which is based on data from the national population register, provided a means of tracking Covid-19's impact on mortality.