Former top spook Muofhe declines nomination to head spy watchdog

Former State Security Agency head Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has declined his nomination for the post of inspector-general of intelligence.

This comes after parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence published the names of 12 nominees to take over the position.

It is currently filled by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose name appears on the list published by parliament on Friday.

Muofhe was the head of SSA domestic intelligence until the end of August, when he left after reaching retirement age.

His departure left a vacuum at the agency as the head of its foreign branch, Robert McBride, had been placed on suspension.

In his letter to the chairperson of the committee, Jerome Maake, Muofhe said he was declining the nomination for personal reasons.

“I wish the candidates who will be interviewed for this crucial position everything of the best in the interviews,” Muofhe wrote.

The first name on the list of nominees is that of Frank Chikane, an ANC struggle veteran who was director-general in the presidency under former president Thabo Mbeki.

Other nominees are Nomsa Evelyn Dlamini, Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel, Brig-Gen Phumzile Fongoqa, advocate Jayashree Govender, Smanga Phillip Jele, Faith Mosa Makhobotloane, Nakampe Michael Masiapato, Mampogoane Petrus Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke.

Maake said CVs of the nominees will be placed on parliament’s website and members of the public and interested parties will be invited to submit comments.

TimesLIVE