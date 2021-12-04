Contracts must follow contacts, Ramaphosa says after Ivory Coast talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he hopes the strengthened political relationship between SA and Ivory Coast will soon lead to business deals.

“We have been able to get our private sector, who come in their large numbers to Côte d’Ivoire, to form relationships, friendships, and I am hoping that a number of them will move from contact to contract,” he said at the end of his visit to the West African nation on Friday.

Speaking to the media at Pavillon Présidentiel Airport in Abidjan, he said: “Their warmth, hospitality and the reception that we got here in Côte d’Ivoire has just cemented a very strong relationship that is evolving.”

Ramaphosa met President Alassane Ouattara as part of his weeklong tour of West African countries.

The Abidjan stop followed talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari — which coincided with the 10th session of the binational commission between the countries.