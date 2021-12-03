Zuma’s much-anticipated book to be released this month, says foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced the upcoming release of a much-anticipated book by the former president.

The book, which has been rumoured to be in the works for the past few years, will be released in the “second or third week” of this month.

The book is titled The Words of a President: Jacob Zuma Speaks.

The foundation teased that the book's content are “riveting stuff" but did not reveal what the book was about or how it will be published.

“Details will be made public in due course. Keep your eyes on the foundation’s page.”