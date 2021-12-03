Zuma’s much-anticipated book to be released this month, says foundation
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced the upcoming release of a much-anticipated book by the former president.
The book, which has been rumoured to be in the works for the past few years, will be released in the “second or third week” of this month.
The book is titled The Words of a President: Jacob Zuma Speaks.
The foundation teased that the book's content are “riveting stuff" but did not reveal what the book was about or how it will be published.
“Details will be made public in due course. Keep your eyes on the foundation’s page.”
H.E President Zuma Speaks.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) December 2, 2021
This long awaited book will be made available in the 2nd or 3rd week of December 2021.
Details will be made public in due course.
Keep your eyes on this @JGZ_Foundation TL#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/WaNTvYDc2C
Last month the foundation said Zuma was “making sense of developments” following the North Gauteng High Court ruling that media houses may access his tax records.
In a cryptic tweet of him playing chess, Zuma’s foundation said he would make his move “at the right time”.
Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, expressed how thrilled she was about the upcoming release of his book.
“I’m so happy we can finally share this with you guys. I can tell you Dad is so excited to take you on this journey. [Former] President Zuma in his own words, coming soon,” she said.
I’m So Happy We Can FINALLY Share This With You Guys. I Can Tell You That Dad Is SO Excited To Take You On This Journey! #PresidentZuma In His Own Words 🙏🏾 Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/BXnZ4TuxQe— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) December 2, 2021
