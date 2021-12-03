News

Zuma’s much-anticipated book to be released this month, says foundation

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
03 December 2021
Former president Jacob Zuma's book will be released this month. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma's book will be released this month. File photo.
Image: Lulama Zenzile

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced the upcoming release of a much-anticipated book by the former president.

The book, which has been rumoured to be in the works for the past few years, will be released in the “second or third week” of this month.

The book is titled The Words of a President: Jacob Zuma Speaks. 

The foundation teased that the book's content are “riveting stuff" but did not reveal what the book was about or how it will be published.

“Details will be made public in due course. Keep your eyes on the foundation’s page.”

Last month the foundation said Zuma was “making sense of developments” following the North Gauteng High Court ruling that media houses may access his tax records.

In a cryptic tweet of him playing chess, Zuma’s foundation said he would make his move “at the right time”.

Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, expressed how thrilled she was about the upcoming release of his book.

“I’m so happy we can finally share this with you guys. I can tell you Dad is so excited to take you on this journey. [Former] President Zuma in his own words, coming soon,” she said. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A country in crisis
Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration

Most Read