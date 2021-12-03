Truck blockade disrupts traffic on N3 toll road
Truck drivers barricaded the N3 toll route early on Friday causing major disruptions to traffic at Van Reenen's Pass.
Motorists using the busy arterial route between Johannesburg and Durban were being diverted, authorities said, while police attempted to remove the trucks.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said both directions were closed to traffic due to the blockade.
“Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.”
KZN / Free State - N3 Route: #VanReenensPass BLOCKED / CLOSED by a truck driver protest pic.twitter.com/nGcO39aFNj— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 3, 2021
An extensive backlog of traffic was reported in the area and the Tugela Toll Plaza was also closed in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng).
Authorities advised travellers to delay their trips, if possible.
This is a developing story.
@TrafficSA is there a truck blockage at Van Reenans? On our way to Durbs pic.twitter.com/84ri8oDcaN— Haley (@LadyHaleyTeaton) December 3, 2021
06h05 03/12 #N3TrafficUpdate: #N3Obstruction N3-6X Km 60 near #VanReenen. The road is currently CLOSED. #TugelaPlaza is CLOSED to #N3JoburgBound traffic. Law enforcement is on scene monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to delay travel to the area.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 3, 2021
Truck Blockade on the N3 between Van Reenen and Tugela Tollgate, please avoid area pic.twitter.com/l9W1LhKvsn— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) December 3, 2021
