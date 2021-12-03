News

Truck blockade disrupts traffic on N3 toll road

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
03 December 2021
Major disruptions were reported on the N3 due to a truck blockage early on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/photoglory

Truck drivers barricaded the N3 toll route early on Friday causing major disruptions to traffic at Van Reenen's Pass.

Motorists using the busy arterial route between Johannesburg and Durban were being diverted, authorities said, while police attempted to remove the trucks.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said both directions were closed to traffic due to the blockade.

“Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.”

An extensive backlog of traffic was reported in the area and the Tugela Toll Plaza was also closed in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng).

Authorities advised travellers to delay their trips, if possible.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

