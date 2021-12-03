Steepest Covid rise to date as Omicron spreads in all provinces, says minister

The wave of Covid-19 fueled by Omicron is seeing mainly mild cases in those vaccinated, but shows “a very steep rise - steeper than the rise and curve from previous waves”, health minister Joe Phaala told a media briefing on Friday.

In just a week, daily cases have risen by around 9,000, breaching the 11,000 mark on Thursday. Just under 3,000 people have been hospitalised.

“We hope that the mild nature of the illness will continue to be the dominant feature. We are doing everything possible to make sure we can handle serious illness, but one change threatening to destabilise us is that health workers, even though they are vaccinated, are having mild symptoms from breakthrough infections and are having to isolate.”

This leads to “possible shortages” and so “we have to address this phenomenon”, said Phaahla.