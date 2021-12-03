Singing security guard scoops second music award
Despite his unassuming daytime demeanour, a G4S security guard packs a powerful vocal punch, having recently won a second award for his talent.
Zane Seti, 38, walked off with the Best Male Artist award at the Sixth Annual Mpumakoloni International Gospel Music Awards at the weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.