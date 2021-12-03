‘Old ladies’ boost George economy
Showstoppers aplenty as historic car club marks 25th anniversary
The George Old Car show celebrates its 25th birthday this week — as well as the milestone of having contributed R17m to the Garden Route town’s economy over the previous year.
The popular event of the Southern Cape Old Car Club has grown since its first show at Paul Fick’s farm Blackwood, near Victoria Bay, in 1988...
