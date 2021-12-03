Beer association in court bid to boot booze bans
The Beer Association of SA (Basa) has launched a court application seeking to declare alcohol bans imposed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic irrational and invalid, and have them set aside.
Basa said the application before the high court in Pretoria focuses on decisions by the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to enforce alcohol bans in July and December last year, June 2021 and the continued restrictions on the liquor trade in and during July 2021.
“Previous alcohol bans had a devastating impact on the industry, with 14.7% of projected sales volumes for 2020/2021 lost (a total of 1,262.7-million litres).
“R42.2bn was lost in retail sales and the loss to GDP was R60.7bn. Total excise income tax lost was R10.2bn, with just over 233,000 jobs put at risk,” the association said.
By January 11, 30% of local breweries were forced to shut their doors permanently and 165,000 people lost their jobs.
“Another alcohol ban over the coming festive season, a time when we expect some recovery for the tourism and hospitality sector, will serve as the final nail in the coffin for thousands of businesses/citizens who barely survived the previous bans.”
TimesLIVE
