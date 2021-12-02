WATCH LIVE | Sentencing of Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer continues
The man who pleaded guilty to killing Eastern Cape student Nosicelo Mtebeni is on Thursday being sentenced.
Mtebeni, a Fort Hare University student, was brutally killed in August 2021.
Her dismembered body was found near a dump site in East London.
Her boyfriend Alutha Pasile confessed to her murder.
TimesLIVE
