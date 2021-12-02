Reggae star Killer T to perform in Gqeberha for first time

By Herald Reporter -

Gqeberha’s reggae dancehall fans are set for a show of a lifetime when Killer T lands in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday for a once-off gig at the Walmer Multi-Purpose Sport Complex in Walmer.



The veteran Afrofusion and dancehall maestro will kick off his new album release tour with two performances in SA, in Gqeberha and in Cape Town at the Harrington Lounge...